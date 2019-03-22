 quote feed-section sponsor-promos cf show linkedin dugout
Manchester City FC Crest
Menu
Chevron Back

News

News Features
Chevron Back

CityTV

Videos Features Champions 2017/18
Chevron Back

Fixtures

Fixtures Results League Tables
Chevron Back

Players

Squads
Chevron Back

Tickets & Hospitality

Tickets Hospitality Stadium Tours More
Chevron Back

Shop

Chevron Back

Club & Stadium

Club Etihad Stadium Academy Stadium More
Chevron Back

Cityzens

Cityzens Supporter Information General Enquiries
Chevron Back

Our Community

Who We Are In Manchester Around The World Get Involved
Chevron Back

Decade in Data

Club News

Video 1 Gallery

City Live! returns to Seoul

After the success of our last event – and by popular demand – City Live! Is returning to South Korea.

We’ll be hosting our next City Live! In Seoul next month and it is set to be bigger and better than ever.

The screening, in Partnership with Nexen & Nexon, is our second official event in the South Korean capital and the passion and enthusiasm of our supporters at the first City Live! means we are thrilled at the prospect of another visit.

It’s a chance to watch the Premier League Champions take on Spurs as if you were at the Etihad yourself, with a live link to the stadium and pre-match interview with a first team player.

Plus, there’ll be free giveaways for everyone, match analysis by Manchester City Legend Joleon Lescott and chance to win first team player signed merchandise.

Match: Manchester City v Tottenham, kick-off 20:30pm (local time Seoul)

Date: Saturday, 20 April

Event start: TBC

Location: TBC

With vital points up for grabs in the race for the Premier League title – don’t miss out and join fellow City fans to cheer the team on to hopefully another crucial three points.

The first 100 to arrive on the day will receive a FREE City Live! gift, so sign up now and attend City Live! Seoul.

Register Now

Please note this is an official Club event and only Manchester City supporters will be permitted entry.

To guarantee your place at future City Live! events join your nearest Official Supporters Club today.

See you there!

Further reading

Picture Special

Together we did it: Behind the scenes

by MCFC Editorial pictures Victoria Haydn

Club News

Together we did it

by MCFC Editorial pictures Victoria Haydn
HISTORY MAKERS: Pep Guardiola and Nick Cushing line up alongside their two squads with the Continental and Carabao Cups proudly on display

Manchester City’s men’s and women’s first teams created their own slice of history earlier this year.

Special joint team photograph commemorates the Club's Continental and Carabao Cup triumphs

Club News

Design our next crowd surfer flag for the Etihad

by MCFC Editorial
Design our next crowd surfer flag for in the Etihad

For the final push of the season we are looking for a new crowd surfer flag to use at the Etihad. This is your chance to get creative and make your mark on a matchday!

Design our next Manchester City crowd surfer flag for in the Etihad Stadium

mancity.com uses cookies, by using our website you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

accept