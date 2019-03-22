After the success of our last event – and by popular demand – City Live! Is returning to South Korea.

We’ll be hosting our next City Live! In Seoul next month and it is set to be bigger and better than ever.



The screening, in Partnership with Nexen & Nexon, is our second official event in the South Korean capital and the passion and enthusiasm of our supporters at the first City Live! means we are thrilled at the prospect of another visit.



It’s a chance to watch the Premier League Champions take on Spurs as if you were at the Etihad yourself, with a live link to the stadium and pre-match interview with a first team player.



Plus, there’ll be free giveaways for everyone, match analysis by Manchester City Legend Joleon Lescott and chance to win first team player signed merchandise.



Match: Manchester City v Tottenham, kick-off 20:30pm (local time Seoul)



Date: Saturday, 20 April

Event start: TBC

Location: TBC

With vital points up for grabs in the race for the Premier League title – don’t miss out and join fellow City fans to cheer the team on to hopefully another crucial three points.



The first 100 to arrive on the day will receive a FREE City Live! gift, so sign up now and attend City Live! Seoul.



Register Now



Please note this is an official Club event and only Manchester City supporters will be permitted entry.

To guarantee your place at future City Live! events join your nearest Official Supporters Club today.

See you there!